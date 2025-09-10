Presque Isle Golf Beats Hampden Academy 156-178
The Presque Isle Golf Team beat Hampden Academy 156-178 on Tuesday, September 9th at Presque Isle Country Club.
Presque Isle's Logan Caron was the medalist with the low-round score of 36.
Here are the individual scores
Hampden Academy
- Wyatt Allen 40
- Finn Allen 43
- Owen Reynolds Harvey 45
- Mitchell Hawkes 45
- Sawyer Worcester 46
- Brady Tiensivu 47
- Miles Shain 48
- Lily Blanchard 49
- Izra Leong 50
- Silas Bryant 50
- Paige Jordan 50
- Max Nason 51
- Lydia Adamo 52
- Landon Fish 53
- Ben Oliver 55
Presque Isle
- Logan Caron 36
- Teddy Donovan 37
- Liam Orkins 41
- Nick Lavigne 42
- Mason Henderson 44
- Wyatt O'Donnell 45
- Lane Carmichael 45
- Charles Doyen 45
- Lucas Wood 45
- Jace Guidry 45
- Duke Deschen 46
- Alice Korzekwa 47
- Kason Bua 48
- Patrick Collins 49
- Evan St. Peter 53
