The Presque Isle Golf Team beat Hampden Academy 156-178 on Tuesday, September 9th at Presque Isle Country Club.

Presque Isle's Logan Caron was the medalist with the low-round score of 36.

Here are the individual scores

Hampden Academy

Wyatt Allen 40

Finn Allen 43

Owen Reynolds Harvey 45

Mitchell Hawkes 45

Sawyer Worcester 46

Brady Tiensivu 47

Miles Shain 48

Lily Blanchard 49

Izra Leong 50

Silas Bryant 50

Paige Jordan 50

Max Nason 51

Lydia Adamo 52

Landon Fish 53

Ben Oliver 55

Presque Isle

Logan Caron 36

Teddy Donovan 37

Liam Orkins 41

Nick Lavigne 42

Mason Henderson 44

Wyatt O'Donnell 45

Lane Carmichael 45

Charles Doyen 45

Lucas Wood 45

Jace Guidry 45

Duke Deschen 46

Alice Korzekwa 47

Kason Bua 48

Patrick Collins 49

Evan St. Peter 53

