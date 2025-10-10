The Nokomis Warriors Golf Team won the Class B State Golf Tournament held at Natanis Golf Club on Friday, October 10th, and SJ Welch won the Boy's Individual Tournament with a low round of 76, which was 4 over par.

The Class B Team Scores were

1. Nokomis +45

2. York +47

3. Freeport +50

T4. Presque Isle and Yarmouth +58

6. Wells +60

7. Lake Region +63

8. Hermon +65

9.. Lincoln Academy +69

T10. Fryeburg Academy and John Bapst +73

12. Leavitt +76

13. Belfast +79

14. Medomak Valley

The Top 11 Individual Boy's Scores were

1. SJ Welch - Nokomis 76 (+4)

2. Jack Quinn - Gardiner 77

3. Ryan Savona - Freeport 78

4. Liam Connors - York 79

T5. Caden Chretian - Nokomis, Liam Orkins - Presque Isle, Riley Butters - York 81

T8. Ryan Nihill - Freeport, Reid Plummer - Lake Region, Henry Stone - Gray-New Gloucester 83

T11. Will McIntyre - Fryeburg, Henry Shub - Yarmouth, Gavin Konecki - Freeport, Joseph Wilcox - Medomak Valley - , AJ Pelletier - Wells, Alex Mains - Poland

To see all the individual Boy's Scores click HERE

The Class B Girl's Scores were

T1 - Kathryn Peterson - Lake Region, Vivi Nemeth - John Bapst 95 (+23)

3. Kate Geary - Yarmouth 98

4. Cate Brown - MDI 102

T5. Irelyn Lathan - Morse, Alison Mitchell - Morse 105

7 Mackenzie Oiler - Hermon 106

8. Lilah Goldey - Cony 108

9. Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle 111

