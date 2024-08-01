Quirk Motor City Riverdogs Beat Franklin County 2-0 to Win State Senior Legion Championship

The Quirk Motor City Riverdogs are the Maine State Senior Legion Champions after beating Franklin County 2-0 on Wednesday, July 31st at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

After eliminating the Acadians, Franklin County had to turn right around and take on the Riverdogs in the Championship game.

The Riverdogs sent TJ Llerena to the mound and he was dominant, striking out 12, pitching a complete game. He didn't walk a batter and only allowed 3 hits for the complete game shutout win.

Llerena helped himself at the plate, going 2-3 and driving in a run.

Gavin Monyok had a double and drove in Quirk Motor City's other run. Andrew Cote, Rogan Lord and Kaysen Wildman all singled for the Riverdogs.

Andrew Cote and Wildman each had a stolen base.

Brody Walsh had 2 of Franklin County's 3 hits. Jayden Meader had the other single.

Kaiden Pillsbury started on the mound for Franklin County and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 4. Logan Dube pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out and walking 1.

Quirk Motor City will now head to the Region 1 Northeast Tournament which will be held in Manchester, New Hampshire August 7-11 with their 1st game on Wednesday, August 7th at 9:30 a.m. against the runner-up from Massachusetts.