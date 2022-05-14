Rams Top Coyotes 4-1

The Bangor Rams scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and went on to beat the Old Town Coyotes 4-1, Friday night, May 13th under the lights at Bangor High School.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor. Throwing 102 pitches she struck out 10 and walked 2. Barron allowed just 2 hits, and Old Town's 1 run was unearned.

Emma Crews was sharp in the circle for the Coyotes. She struck out 7 and allowed just 2 hits. But patient Bangor batters walked 8 times. Crews tossed 123 pitches.

Ashley Schultz and Lane Barron both doubled for the Rams. Schultz drove in 2 runs.

Danica Brown and Emma Crews singled for Old Town.

Bangor is now 6-3 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Heal Points. The Rams are off on the weekend and will play cross-river rivals Brewer at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday night, May 16th under the lights at 7 p.m.

Old Town is now 5-3. The Coyotes are in 2nd place in the Class B North Heal Points. They host Foxcroft Academy on Monday afternoon, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

