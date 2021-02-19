Recapping The End Of The UMaine Men’s Hoop Season

UMaine Men's Basketball Coach Richard Barron joined The Morning Line to discuss how the decisions were reached to end the season early because of COVID-19 concerns within the Black Bears Program.

Maine was the first men's basketball team in America East to opt out of the season, and the fifth nationwide to do so.

Coach Barron explained it was because they didn't have enough players to take the floor, and spent more time practicing in the preseason than they did during the regular season, and would have been trying to take the floor without a practice after nearly a month hiatus after their last games at Vermont in mid-January.

We also talked about the new facilities announced for the UMaine campus and how that will impact not just the men's program, but all of the athletic teams, and the entire campus in Orono.

