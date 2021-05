Region 2 Tennis Qualifiers – RESULTS

64 High School Boys and Girls faced off in the Region 2 State Tennis Qualifiers in the Bangor area on Saturday, May 8th. Here are the results and the 12 Boys and Girls moving on.

Girls

Aleshia Raymond-FA def. Emily Rutherford-BA 8-1

Eleanor MacMillan-GSA def. Kelsey Briggs-Her. 8-3

Sarah Moulton-WA, def. Kylie Ingalls-SS, 8-5

Hillary Bubar-MA def. Abigail Gallagher-Her 8-6

Celia Buetens-OHS def. Abby Wakefield-Dexter 8-0

Brynn Kenney-OHS def. Anna Drake-JB 8-6

Elizabeth Kendall-PCHS def. Bailey Clark-Ells. 8-2

Sadie Davis-PCHS walk over Sierra Andrews-Ells

Mackenzie Patterson-HA def. Emily Batsaikahn-JB 8-4

Madison Farris-Belfast def. Mia Buzzed-Her 8-2

Cassidy Carr-Cal def. Torria Wittmer-Her 8-5

Taber Allen-MDI def. Katie Nguyen-JB 8-6

Hannah Sherwood-BA def. Ainsley Ade-FA 8-2

Mikko Frey-HA def. May Horton-FA 8-0

Michon Whitney-WA def. Emily Gagnon-SS 8-3

Anna Bragg-HA def. Emma Plummer-DIS 8-3

Megan Jordan-Ells def. Claire Warmouth-Brew 8-3

Sydney Loring-OT def. Megan Jordan-Ells 8-5

Sydney Hutchins-PCHS def. Lilah McCormack-Dex 8-1

Olivia Peakes-Dex def. Caitlyn Beyerberg-MA 8-4

Leila Weir-MDI def. Brynn Keney-OHS 8-2

Lexi Thompson-MA def. Celia Buetens-OHS 8-2

Alexis Doten-Cal def. Mackenzie Patterson-HA 8-4

Clarice Bell-OHS def. Aleshia Raymond-FA 8-1

Sarah Trost-MCI def. Eleanor McMillan-GSA 8-0

Kylee Moody-MA def. Emily Harmon Weeks-FA 8-8, 7-5

Sophia Mullins-BA def. Austria Morehouse-MDI 8-4

Charlotte Geiter-JB def. Morgan Faulkner-OT 8-0

Taylor Lockhart-Brew walkover Tina Pham-WA

Alison Crawford-Brew def. Grace Grumpp-Ells 8-3

Olivia Peakes-Dex def. Alison Crawford-Brew 6-0, 6-1

Taber Allen-MDI def. Cassidy Carr-Cal 6-1, 6-0

Leila Weir-MDI def. Sadie Davis-PCHS 6-0, 6-0

Clarice Bell-OHS def. Hillary Bubar-MA 6-0, 6-1

Sarah Trost-MCI def. Kylee Moody-MA 6-1, 6-1

Sarah Moulton-WA def. Hannah Sherwood-BA 6-3, 6-0

Mikko Frey-HA def. Michon Whitney-WA 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 (7-9)

Sophia Mullins-BA def. Annika Bragg-HA 6-0, 6-2

Sydney Loring-OT def. Sydney Hutchins-PCHS 6-3, 6-4

Lexi Thompson-MA def. Elizabeth Kendall-PCHS 6-4, 6-3

Madison Farris-Belf def. Alexis Doten-Cal 7-5, 6-2

Kayla Lockhart-Brew def. Charlotte Geiter-JB 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-2 TB

Moving on

Olivia Peakes-Dexter

Taber Allen-MDI

Leila Wier-MDI

Clarice Bell-Old Town

Sarah Trost-MCI

Sarah Moulton-Washington Academy

Mikko Frey-Hampden Academy

Sophia Mullins-Bangor

Sydney Loring-Old Town

Lexi Thompson-Mattanawcook Academy

Madison Farris-Belfast

Kayla Lockhart-Brewer

Boys

Sam Poth-JB def. Gabe Whitehouse SS 8-0

Owen Flannery-HA def. Elias Lieser-GSA 8-0

Liam Castrucci-HA def. Finn Seyfer-MDI 8-1

Chase Cook def. Josh Farrington-MA 8-5

Jack Hodgdon-MDI Def. Patrick Verrill-Her 8-6

Tate Carter-Ells. Def. Moses Lincoln-MDI 8-2

Robert Bennett-GSA def. Gage Libby-MA 8-1

Kyle Feero-OT def. Rudolf Eastman-Dexter 8-5

Tommy Owens-Orono def. Alex Zeller-PCHS 8-0

Noah Kreutz-OHS def. Dustin Hilliker-SS 9-7

Max Poth def. Kyle Feero-OT 8-0

Ben Osterlin-Ells def. Gabe Benson-SS 8-2

Leo Wlodkowski-JB def. Corbin Hamm-Her 8-5

Caleb Fockans-FA def. Sam Poth-JB 8-0

Oliver Lardner-GSA Def. Cooper Jenson-Her 8-1

Lucas Ronco-FA def. Nate Tardy-BA 8-5

Mason Woodman-DIS def. Buddy Hutchins-PCHS 8-0

Colin Speed-Dex def. Colby Pawson-OHS 8-0

Dakota Emrick-DIS def. Josh Mann-Dex 8-2

Tyrone Davis-SS def. Matt Preble-OT 9-8

Kobe Gilbert-PCHS def. Dakota Emrick-DIS 8-1

Kai Barrett-Ells def. Luke Furtek-Cal 8-4

Koa Barrett-Ells def. Chris C-Kirkpatrick-OHS 8-4

Ethan Hall-Belf def. Blake Cyrus-BA 8-2

Oliver Bois-HA def Jack Hodgdon-MDI 8-0

Jerry Harmon-CA def. Brodie Lumbra-MA 8-8, 7-5

Westy Granholm-MDI def. Kai Barrett-Ells 8-0

Adam Henderson-OHS def. Sam Thiagarajan-BA 9-8, 7-4

Koa Barrett-Ells def. Brendan Saunders-Brew 8-4

Karem Bekmez-FA def. Derek Gagnon-SS 8-2

Lucas Ronco-FA def. Nate Tardy-BA 8-5

Sean Flynn-JB def. Tate Carter-Ells 8-0

Hezekiah Agbuya-Belf def. Leo Wlodkoski-JB 8-0

Hezekiah Agbuya-Belf def. Jerry Harmon-Ca 6-0

John Turner-Cal def. Liam Castrucci-HA 8-0

John Turner-Cal def. Ethen Hall-Belf 6-0 6-0

Justin Bishop-OT def. Mason Woodman-DIS 6-2, 6-3

Caleb Fockans-FA def. Oliver Lardner-GSA 6-0 6-0

Owen Flannery-HA def. Lucas Ronco-FA 6-2 6-2

Hezekiah Agbuya-Belf def. Jerry Harmon-Ca 6-0 6-0

Max Poth-JB def. Noah Kreutz-OHS 6-0 6-1

Ben Osterlin-Ells def. Tommy Owen-OHS 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Oliver Bois-HA def. Chase Cook-Isleboro 6-0, 6-3

Sean Flynn-JB def. Robert Bennett-GSA 6-0, 6-0

John Turner-Cal def. Ethan Hall-Belf 6-0, 6-0

Kobe Gilbert-PCHS def.Tyrone Davis-SS 6-3, 7-6, 7-4 TB

Westy Granholm-MDI def Adam Henderson-OHS

Koa Barrett-Ells def. Karem Bekmez-FA

Moving on