Results of the Inaugural Down East Boys Showdown High School Basketball Tournament

Photo Chris Popper

The inaugural Down East Boys Showdown High School Basketball Tournament was held this past weekend in Bucksport at Bucksport High School and Middle School. There were 11 teams competing in the Varsity Division and 3 teams in the JV Division.

Photo Matt McInnis
Congratulations to Old Town who won the Varsity Division, defeating Oceanside in the final 58-44.

Alex Fernandes of Old Town was named the Player of the Game finishing with 8 points, 5 assists, 5 steals and 8 rebounds

Congratulations to the MDI Black Team who defeated MDI Green in the JV championship 48-45.

James Witham of MDI (Black) was named the Player of the Game, finishing with  game-high 18 points

Old Town went 5-0 on the weekend. They beat Maranacook 64-42 to advance to the championship.

Oceanside, the Varsity runner-up went 4-1 on the weekend. They beat Bucksport 74-73 in overtime to advance to the championship.

In the JV Division the MDI Black Team went 3-0 on the weekend while MDI Green went 2-2.

Varsity teams participating included

  • Old Town
  • Woodland
  • Jonesport-Beals
  • Bucksport
  • Maranacook
  • Ellsworth
  • St. Domenic's
  • Oceanside
  • Washington Academy
  • GSA
  • MCI

JV Teams participating included

  • MDI Black
  • MDI Green
  • Shead

Thanks to Tournament Director Matt McInnis for the results.

