Rockland Girls and Boys Win Harbor House Shootout – Ellsworth Girls 2nd
Next year, Class B North Basketball will look a little different with the Oceanside Mariners moving from Class B South to Class B North. This past weekend, they served notice to Class B that they will be contenders, with the Rockland Girls and Boys Teams winning the Great Harbor Shootout.
The Girls beat Ellsworth in the Championship Game 76-72.
The Ellsworth Girls went 6-1 in the Tourney
- Ellsworth defeated Nokomis 63-39
- Ellsworth defeated Medomak Valley 62-17
- Ellsworth defeated Jonesport Beals 61-20
- Ellsworth defeated Caribou 64-31
- Ellsworth defeated Caribou 48-31
- Ellsworth lost to Rockland 76-72 in the Championship game
The Rockland Boys beat Lincoln Academy in the Championship Game 99-62.
The Ellsworth Boys went 5-2 in the Tourney
- Ellsworth beat Sumner 101-31
- Ellsworth beat Houlton 73-35
- Ellsworth beat Washington Academy 59-33
- Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 70-49
- Ellsworth beat Brewer 62-40
- Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 67-65
The 2024 Great Harbor Shootout will be held March 15-17, 2024
