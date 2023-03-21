Rockland Girls and Boys Win Harbor House Shootout – Ellsworth Girls 2nd

Next year, Class B North Basketball will look a little different with the Oceanside Mariners moving from Class B South to Class B North. This past weekend, they served notice to Class B that they will be contenders, with the Rockland Girls and Boys Teams winning the Great Harbor Shootout.

The Girls beat Ellsworth in the Championship Game 76-72.

Rockland Girls 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House Rockland Girls 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House loading...

The Ellsworth Girls went 6-1 in the Tourney

Ellsworth defeated Nokomis 63-39

Ellsworth defeated Medomak Valley 62-17

Ellsworth defeated Jonesport Beals 61-20

Ellsworth defeated Caribou 64-31

Ellsworth defeated Caribou 48-31

Ellsworth lost to Rockland 76-72 in the Championship game

The Rockland Boys beat Lincoln Academy in the Championship Game 99-62.

Rockland Boys 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House Rockland Boys 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House loading...

The Ellsworth Boys went 5-2 in the Tourney

Ellsworth beat Sumner 101-31

Ellsworth beat Houlton 73-35

Ellsworth beat Washington Academy 59-33

Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 70-49

Ellsworth beat Brewer 62-40

Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 67-65

The 2024 Great Harbor Shootout will be held March 15-17, 2024