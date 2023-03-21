Rockland Girls and Boys Win Harbor House Shootout – Ellsworth Girls 2nd

Rockland Girls and Boys Win Harbor House Shootout &#8211; Ellsworth Girls 2nd

Rockland Girls and Boy Great Harbor Shootout Champs Photos Harbor House

Next year, Class B North Basketball will look a little different with the Oceanside Mariners moving from Class B South to Class B North. This past weekend, they served notice to Class B that they will be contenders,  with the Rockland Girls and Boys Teams winning the Great Harbor Shootout.

The Girls beat Ellsworth in the Championship Game 76-72.

Rockland Girls 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House
The Ellsworth Girls went 6-1 in the Tourney

  • Ellsworth defeated Nokomis 63-39
  • Ellsworth defeated Medomak Valley 62-17
  • Ellsworth defeated Jonesport Beals 61-20
  • Ellsworth defeated Caribou 64-31
  • Ellsworth defeated Caribou 48-31
  • Ellsworth lost to Rockland 76-72 in the Championship game

The Rockland Boys beat Lincoln Academy in the Championship Game 99-62.

Rockland Boys 2023 Great Harbor Shootout Champions Photo Harbor House
The Ellsworth Boys went 5-2 in the Tourney

  • Ellsworth beat Sumner 101-31
  • Ellsworth beat Houlton 73-35
  • Ellsworth beat Washington Academy 59-33
  • Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 70-49
  • Ellsworth beat Brewer 62-40
  • Ellsworth lost to Lincoln Academy 67-65

The 2024 Great Harbor Shootout will be held March 15-17, 2024

