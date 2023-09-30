Ruth White Wins Festival of Champions Smashing Old Record by 30 seconds
Orono's Ruth White won the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, September 30th smashing her previous record by 30 seconds.
White finished with a time of 16:56.92. Her old record was 17:27.15
Teanne Ewings, who is a junior at Houlton High School finished 2nd with a time of 17:15.47 which also beat the old record.
Cary Drake, a senior from York finished 3rd.
703 girls ran in the races.
There were 61 Teams registered. The Top 25 were
- Cumberland - 147
- Bonny Eagle - 170
- Camden Hills - 215
- Glastonbury - 218
- York - 253
- Bedford - 257
- Portland - 277
- Falmouth - 344
- Lincoln Academy - 360
- Kennebunk - 365
- Greely - 376
- Yarmouth - 401
- Freeport - 401
- Hampden Academy - 402
- Harvard Union - 425
- East Greenwich - 426
- Trumbull - 450
- Winnacunnet - 546
- Houlton - 555
- Bangor - 583
- Cape Elizabeth - 594
- MDI - 602
- Main Coast Waldorf - 681
- Waynflete - 694
- Burrilville - 694
To see all the individual girl's results and team scores click HERE