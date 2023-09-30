Ruth White Wins Festival of Champions Smashing Old Record by 30 seconds

Orono's Ruth White won the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, September 30th smashing her previous record by 30 seconds.

White finished with a time of 16:56.92. Her old record was 17:27.15

Teanne Ewings, who is a junior at Houlton High School finished 2nd with a time of 17:15.47 which also beat the old record.

Cary Drake, a senior from York finished 3rd.

703 girls ran in the races.

There were 61 Teams registered. The Top 25 were

Cumberland - 147 Bonny Eagle - 170 Camden Hills - 215 Glastonbury - 218 York - 253 Bedford - 257 Portland - 277 Falmouth - 344 Lincoln Academy - 360 Kennebunk - 365 Greely - 376 Yarmouth - 401 Freeport - 401 Hampden Academy - 402 Harvard Union - 425 East Greenwich - 426 Trumbull - 450 Winnacunnet - 546 Houlton - 555 Bangor - 583 Cape Elizabeth - 594 MDI - 602 Main Coast Waldorf - 681 Waynflete - 694 Burrilville - 694

