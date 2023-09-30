Ruth White Wins Festival of Champions Smashing Old Record by 30 seconds

Ruth White Photo Chris Popper

Orono's Ruth White won the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, September 30th  smashing her previous record by 30 seconds.

Ruth White Photo Chris Popper
White finished with a time of 16:56.92. Her old record was 17:27.15

Teanne Ewings Photo Chris Popper
Teanne Ewings, who is a junior at Houlton High School finished 2nd with a time of 17:15.47 which also beat the old record.

Cary Drake, a senior from York finished 3rd.

Festival of Champions Photo Chris Popper
703 girls ran in the races.

There were 61 Teams registered. The Top 25 were

  1. Cumberland - 147
  2. Bonny Eagle - 170
  3. Camden Hills - 215
  4. Glastonbury - 218
  5. York - 253
  6. Bedford - 257
  7. Portland - 277
  8. Falmouth - 344
  9. Lincoln Academy - 360
  10. Kennebunk - 365
  11. Greely - 376
  12. Yarmouth - 401
  13. Freeport - 401
  14. Hampden Academy - 402
  15. Harvard Union - 425
  16. East Greenwich - 426
  17. Trumbull - 450
  18. Winnacunnet - 546
  19. Houlton - 555
  20. Bangor - 583
  21. Cape Elizabeth - 594
  22. MDI - 602
  23. Main Coast Waldorf - 681
  24. Waynflete - 694
  25. Burrilville - 694
To see all the individual girl's results and team scores click HERE

