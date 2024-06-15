Sacopee Valley Edges Bucksport 4-3 to Win Class C State Championship [PHOTOS]

The Sacopee Valley Hawks edged the Bucksport Golden Bucks 4-3 on Saturday afternoon, June 15th at the University of Maine to win the Class C State Championship.

With Bucksport leading 2-0, Sacopee Valley 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning. Bucksport answered with 1 in the bottom of the 5th and might have tied the game but Bo Provencher was called out at a close play at home.

Dylan Capano went the distance for Sacopee Valley, allowing just 2 hits, while striking out 11 and walking 3

Gavyn Holyoke pitched a complete game for Bucksport, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Aiden Maguire and Holyoke had Bucksport's hits.

Capano helped himself at the plate going 2-3 with a triple, driving in a run.

Caleb Vacchiano, Bryce Stacey, Bradly Metcalf and Braiden Croteau each had a single

Sacopee Valley committed 4 errors while Bucksport committed 1 error.

Check out the photos from the game