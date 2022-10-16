Saturday October 15 Maine High School Football Results

With the torrential rains we received on Friday, many Maine High School Football games were postponed to Saturday, October 15th. Here are the results

Belfast 44 Old Town 14

Bonny Eagle 36 Lawrence 33

Boothbay 68 Traip Academy 6

Brewer 25 Messalonskee 0

Dexter 38 Bucksport 30

Fryeburg Academy 20 Westbrook 18 (OT)

Hermon 37 Winslow 7

Houlton 48 Mt. View 30

Leavitt 41 Cheverus 13

Lewiston 27 Mt. Blue 6

Maranacook 46 Sacopee Valley 6

Medomak Valley 35 Oceanside 32

Morse 30 Camden Hills 28

Mountain Valley 32 Dirigo 24

Old Orchard Beach 48 Telstar 6

Orono 42 Mattanawcook 38

South Portland 27 Scarborough 7

Thornton Academy 47 Skowhegan 7

Wells 28 Kennebunk 21 (OT)

Winthrop 28 Poland 3

Yarmouth 68 Ellsworth 0

