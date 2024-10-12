Scarborough Wins Class A Team Golf Championships

The Scarborough Golf Team won the 2024 Class A Maine High School Championships held on Friday, October 11th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Team Scores were

1. Scarborough +29

2. Cheverus +35

3. Thornton Academy +36

4. Falmouth +43

5. Gorham +50

6. Edward Little +54

Tied 7 Bangor and Brewer +61

9. Portland +71

10. Camden Hills +80

Marc Twombly from Scarborough and Joe Hansen from Greely tied for the Individual Title with -1 rounds of 71. Carley Iannetta of Falmouth was the Girl's Champion with a +10 round of 82.

To see all the Boy's individual scores click HERE. To see all the Girl's individual scores click HERE

The Class B and Class C State Titles will be decided on Saturday, October 12th.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

Get our free mobile app