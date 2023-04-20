Skowhegan Nips Messalonskee 8-7 in 10 Innings

It took 10 innings but Skowhegan finally pushed across the winning run, winning 8-7 in extra innings over the Messalonskee Eagles on Thursday, April 20th.

Skowhegan led 7-3 at the end of the 4th inning but the Eagles added 2 runs in the 5th and 6th innings to force the extra innings.

Lily Noyes went the distance for the River Hawks. She allowed 9 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 7 and walked 8.

Annabelle Morris, and Natalie Gilman each had 3 singles for Skowhegan

Olivia Thomas started in the circle for the Eagles and went 1.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 1. Morgan Wills came on in relief and pitched the final 7.2 innings allowing 8 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 11 and walked 3.

Audrey Mihm had 2 doubles and drove in 2 runs for the Eagles. Maddi Wilson and Izzy Culver each had 2 hits. Lexi Bayne had a double.

Skowhegan is now 2-0 and will play host to the Lewiston Blue Devils on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-2 and will look to pick up their 1st win when they host Lawrence on Monday, April 24th at 4:15 p.m.

