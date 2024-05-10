Skowhegan Softball 1-Hits Bangor Winning 12-0

The Skowhegan Softball Team came to Bangor on Thursday, May 9th, coming home with a 12-0 5-inning shutout win over the Bangor Rams.

Lily Noyes, in the circle for Skowhegan struck out 13, walking 1 and just allowing 1 hit. She faced 17 batters in the 5 innings.

Annabelle Morris led off the game with a home fun to left for Skowhegan. Arabel Linkletter was 2-4. Rylie Carey was 2-3 with a run batted in. Maddy Morris and Riley Welch each doubled, with Morris driving in 1 run and Welch driving in 2 runs. Carlie Jarvais, and Natalie Gilman each singled.

Victoria Jarnich had Bangor's lone hit.

Taylor Clark started in the circle for Bangor, allowing 9 hits and 12 runs, although just 5 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 7. Annabelle Pierce pitched the final inning for Bangor.

Skowhegan now 8-1 will play at Lawrence on Friday afternoon, May 10th at 3:30 p.m.

Bangor, now 0-7 travels up to Old Town to take on the Coyotes on Friday afternoon, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

