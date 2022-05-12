Skowhegan Softball Nips Hampden Academy 1-0

The Skowhegan River Hawks nipped the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 in Hampden on Wednesday May 11th despite Danielle Masterson striking out 18.

Masterson struck out 18, walked only 1 and allowed 6 hits.

Sierra Carey picked up the win for Skowhegan. She allowed 5 hits, 1 walk and struck out 9

Jaycie Christopher and Maddy Morris each had 2 hits including a double for Skowhegan

Callie Small had 2 singles for the Broncos. Cam Neal, Megan Delahanty, and Allee Wellman each singled for the Broncos.

Skowhegan is now 8-1. They travel to Brewer to play the Witches on Saturday afternoon, May 14th at 2 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 6-3. The Broncos travel to Lewiston to play the Blue Devils on Friday, May 13th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)