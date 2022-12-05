Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament [RESULTS]
10 games were played on Saturday, December 3rd at Brewer High School as part of the 9th Annual Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament.
Here are the results
- Brewer Boys 55 John Bpast 22
- Brewer Girls 38 John Bpast 25
- John Bapst Boys 46 Central 35
- Central Girls 55 John Bpast 31
- Orono Boys 59 Central 35
- Central Girls 73 Orono 16
- Brewer Boys 68 Orono 45
- Brewer Girls 57 Orono 16
- Brewer Boys 73 Cheverus 54
- Penobscot Valley Girls 48 Brewer 22
We are looking for game reports this year so we can post stories on the 92.9 The Ticket website. If coaches/managers can take photos of the game books (both sides) and email them to chris.popper@townsquarmedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660 it would be most appreciated.
