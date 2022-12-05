Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament [RESULTS]

10 games were played on Saturday, December 3rd at Brewer High School as part of the 9th Annual Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament.

Here are the results

Brewer Boys 55 John Bpast 22

Brewer Girls 38 John Bpast 25

John Bapst Boys 46 Central 35

Central Girls 55 John Bpast 31

Orono Boys 59 Central 35

Central Girls 73 Orono 16

Brewer Boys 68 Orono 45

Brewer Girls 57 Orono 16

Brewer Boys 73 Cheverus 54

Penobscot Valley Girls 48 Brewer 22

We are looking for game reports this year so we can post stories on the 92.9 The Ticket website. If coaches/managers can take photos of the game books (both sides) and email them to chris.popper@townsquarmedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660 it would be most appreciated.

