Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament [RESULTS]

Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

10 games were played on Saturday, December 3rd at Brewer High School as part of the 9th Annual Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tournament.

Here are the results

  • Brewer Boys 55 John Bpast 22
  • Brewer Girls 38 John Bpast 25
  • John Bapst Boys 46 Central 35
  • Central Girls 55 John Bpast 31
  • Orono Boys 59 Central 35
  • Central Girls 73 Orono 16
  • Brewer Boys 68 Orono 45
  • Brewer Girls 57 Orono 16
  • Brewer Boys 73 Cheverus 54
  • Penobscot Valley Girls 48 Brewer 22

We are looking for game reports this year so we can post stories on the 92.9 The Ticket website. If coaches/managers can take photos of the game books (both sides) and email them to chris.popper@townsquarmedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660 it would be most appreciated.

We will begin our High School Athlete of the Week this weekend for activities December 9-10. Please email your nominee to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night. Tuesday we will put up a list of nominees with voting open through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Friday morning we will then announce the winner! Best of luck to all this season!

Categories: Athlete of the Week, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket