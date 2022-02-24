Snow Postpones Friday’s Games in Bangor – 8 Games on Saturday

It wouldn't be a High School Basketball Tournament without a snowstorm! Friday's snowstorm has resulted in a postponement of games in Bangor on Friday, February 25th and a total reconfiguration of Saturday's schedule.

The updated Saturday schedule is now as follows

9 a.m. Class D Girl's Championship #2 Wisdom vs. Winner of Southern Aroostook - Schenck semifinal

10:45 Class D Boy's Championship

12:30 Class B Girl's Championship #2 Hermon vs. #1 Old Town

2:15 p.m. Class B Boy's Championship #1 Ellsworth vs. #2 Orono

4:30 p.m. Class C Girl's Semifinal #1

6 p.m. Class C Girls Semifinal #2

7:30 p.m. Class C Boy's Semifinal #1

9:05 p.m. Class C Boy's Semifinal #2

The Class C Northern Maine Regional Championships will now be played on Monday, February 28th with the Girls playing at 6 p.m and the Boys at 7:30 p.m.