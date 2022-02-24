Snow Postpones Friday’s Games in Bangor – 8 Games on Saturday
It wouldn't be a High School Basketball Tournament without a snowstorm! Friday's snowstorm has resulted in a postponement of games in Bangor on Friday, February 25th and a total reconfiguration of Saturday's schedule.
The updated Saturday schedule is now as follows
- 9 a.m. Class D Girl's Championship #2 Wisdom vs. Winner of Southern Aroostook - Schenck semifinal
- 10:45 Class D Boy's Championship
- 12:30 Class B Girl's Championship #2 Hermon vs. #1 Old Town
- 2:15 p.m. Class B Boy's Championship #1 Ellsworth vs. #2 Orono
- 4:30 p.m. Class C Girl's Semifinal #1
- 6 p.m. Class C Girls Semifinal #2
- 7:30 p.m. Class C Boy's Semifinal #1
- 9:05 p.m. Class C Boy's Semifinal #2
The Class C Northern Maine Regional Championships will now be played on Monday, February 28th with the Girls playing at 6 p.m and the Boys at 7:30 p.m.
