The Maine Softball Team split a doubleheader with Binghamton on Saturday April 18th in Orono, losing the 1st game 8-6 before winning game 2 4-3

Game 1 8-6 Loss

Keira Inman hit her team-leading 5th home run of the season, a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st inning, to put the Black Bears up 4-0.

But Binghamton scored 3 runs in the top of the 3rd, added a singled run in the 4th inning and 4 runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 8-4 lead.

Maine rallied in the bottom of the 5th inning, with Kaelyn Larkin's 4th home run, a 2-run shot.

Hannah Hipwell started in the circle for the Black Bears. She went 3.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Ava Zettlemoyer took the loss for Maine and is now 3-7. She pitched 1.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Kaelyn Larkin was 2-2 with a double and home run, driving in 2 runs. Neve Adams was 2-4. Keira Inman had the grand slam going 1-3, with 4 runs batted in. Eviana Robles had a double.

Game 2 4-3 Win.

Binghamton scored all 3 of their runs in the top of the 1st inning. Maine answered with a solo home run by Madison Hand, her 3rd of the season to make the score 3-1.

Maine scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, on a pair of bases-loaded walks to tied the score at 3-3.

The Black Bears scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the 7th inning with 2 out, to walk-off Binghamton.

Kyla Brogan started in the circle for Maine and lasted just 2/3rd's of an inning, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 batters. Ava Zettlemoyer came on in relief and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and no runs. She walked 1. Alysen Rieth picked up the win, pitching the 7th inning, striking out 1. She's now 5-12.

Eviana Robles was 2-3 for Maine. Neve Adams, Maggie Helms and Morgan Pool each singled. Madison Hand had a home run.

Maine is now 11-28 overall and Binghamton is 13-21. Maine is 5-8 in America East Conference play, while Binghamton is 12-4.

Maine and Binghamton will wrap up their 3-game series on Sunday morning, April 19th with the game scheduled for 9 a.m. to avoid the anticipated rain showers.