Southern Aroostook Pulls Away From Schenck To Earn Finals Bid

The defending state champion Southern Aroostook Warriors were able to pull away from the Schenck Wolverines in the fourth quarter on their way to a trip to the regional finals on Saturday.

The Warriors only led by a point after three quarters, but they turned up the defensive pressure in the final quarter to stymie the Wolverines and come away with a 49-32 win.

Senior guard Kylie Vining finished with 16 points for the Warriors. Makaelyn Porter added 13 points. Junior Sydney Brewer had eight points. Brewer is now 18 points away from 1,000 points.

Olivia Gallant led the Wolverines with 15 points.