Speedway 95 Racing Canceled on Saturday May 18

Consistent showers in the early evening of May 18th caused track officials to cancel the racing activities scheduled for that night. The Speedway 95 racing schedule for the next few weeks will be as follows:

May 25: No Racing. Memorial Day Week-End

June 1: Regular racing plus Outlaw Midgets at 7:00 and Children’s Box Car Racing

June 8: No Racing. Monster Truck shows on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8

June 15: No Racing: Granite State Pro Stocks and R&R Street Stock Tour will be the racing program for the week-end on Sunday, June 16. Starting time is yet to be announced.

June 22; Regular Racing returns at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26: Wacky Wednesday Racing begins 7:00 start time

June 29: Regular racing at 7:00