Speedway 95 August 9 – RESULTS
Here are the results from Saturday night, August 9th's racing at Speedway 95, under the lights in Hermon. It was a night full of action with 4 classes racing.
Late Models - 30 Laps
- DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 7th)
- John Curtis - Hermon
- Bryson Parritt - Steuben
- James Doucette - Skowhegan
- Ryan Robinson - Clinton
- Matt Lee - Benton
- Donny Blanchard - Farmington
Street Stocks - 30 Laps
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th)
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Sonny Robinson - Benton
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
Sport 4 - 25 Laps
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st)
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
- Jim Dixon - Clinton
Cagerunner - 50 Laps
- Mark Sawyer - Newburgh (Started 1st)
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
Racing is set to resume Wednesday night, August 13th under the lights. There will be 4 classes racing, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.
