Here are the results from Saturday night, August 9th's racing at Speedway 95, under the lights in Hermon. It was a night full of action with 4 classes racing.

Late Models - 30 Laps

DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 7th) John Curtis - Hermon Bryson Parritt - Steuben James Doucette - Skowhegan Ryan Robinson - Clinton Matt Lee - Benton Donny Blanchard - Farmington

Street Stocks - 30 Laps

Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th) Scott Modery - Hermon Sonny Robinson - Benton Talon Blanchard - Glenburn

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st) Darius Miranda - Orono Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunner - 50 Laps

Mark Sawyer - Newburgh (Started 1st) Nick Bickford - Etna Erik Worster - Hampden Jeff Burditt - Otis Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon David Boulier - Bucksport Jordan Harnish - Bangor Nicholas Wark - Plymouth

Racing is set to resume Wednesday night, August 13th under the lights. There will be 4 classes racing, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.

