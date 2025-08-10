Speedway 95 August 9 &#8211; RESULTS

Speedway 95 August 9 – RESULTS

Here are the results from Saturday night, August 9th's racing at Speedway 95, under the lights in Hermon. It was a night full of action with 4 classes racing.

Late Models - 30 Laps

  1. DC Alexander - Carmel (Started 7th)
  2. John Curtis - Hermon
  3. Bryson Parritt - Steuben
  4. James Doucette - Skowhegan
  5. Ryan Robinson - Clinton
  6. Matt Lee - Benton
  7. Donny Blanchard - Farmington

Street Stocks - 30 Laps

  1. Isaac Rollins - Hudson (Started 4th)
  2. Scott Modery - Hermon
  3. Sonny Robinson - Benton
  4. Talon Blanchard - Glenburn

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

  1. Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont (Started 1st)
  2. Darius Miranda - Orono
  3. Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
  4. Jim Dixon - Clinton

Cagerunner - 50 Laps

  1. Mark Sawyer - Newburgh (Started 1st)
  2. Nick Bickford - Etna
  3. Erik Worster - Hampden
  4. Jeff Burditt - Otis
  5. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  6. David Boulier - Bucksport
  7. Jordan Harnish - Bangor
  8. Nicholas Wark - Plymouth

Racing is set to resume Wednesday night, August 13th under the lights. There will be 4 classes racing, including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow and Trucks. Gates open at 5:30 with green flag racing beginning at 7 p.m.

