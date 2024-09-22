Speedway 95 – September 21 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing held at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, September 21st.

First up were the Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners. 2023 division champion Horace Crawford of Troy started the 25 lap feature on the pole, and led the entire event to the checkers. Casey Bellows of Fairfield made his way from his 15th place starting position to finish second at the line, with Craig Holme of Bangor driving his Honda from an 18th place start to finish third. Seth Woodard of Plymouth took the fourth spot, while Ben Merrill of Corinth finished fifth.

In the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, Jordan Pearson of Thorndike started on the pole and led to the checkers. Behind him, Garett Hayman of Milford was working the inside groove to wind his way up from a 10th place start to a second place finish. Ryan Robinson of Clinton was also fast, coming from his 8th place start to finish third. Scott Modery of Hermon and Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort rounded out the top five.

The final make-up race was for the visiting Pro 4s from Unity, was won by Kyle Robinson of Clinton, who also led from the green to the checkers. William Mayhue of Fairfield was second, with Bailey Giggey of Unity rounding out the podium finishers. Brandon Giggey of Unity and Jason Linscott of Monroe were fourth and fifth respectively.

Starting off the regularly scheduled features were the Maine Outlaw Midget Series running a 15 lap event. William McCullough of Kenduskeag, driving the Barrie Tweedie 7ME, led for the first 13 laps until a mechanical failure sidelined him, allowing Eric Clark of S.W. Harbor to take the helm for the final two circuits and post the win. Anthony Lancaster of Unity finished second, with McCullough being credited with third.

Next up was the New England Ladies Tour, where a V-8 division and a 4 cylinder division were run together, but scored separately. Betty Nelson of Limington won in the V-8 division, with Kasie Kolbe of Lisbon finishing third in the night’s race, but winning the overall season championship. Fifteen year old Destiny Overlock of Hermon, the 2023 champion in the Speedway 95 Stars of Tomorrow, finished second to Nelson in the night’s race, but was the lead car in the 4 cylinder division and won the season championship in that class. Jody Rose of Athens and Kerri Grant of Misardis rounded out the top five in the night’s combined feature.

The Speedway 95 Casella Recycling Sport-Fours, with the addition of Kyle Robinson from the Unity Pro 4s, went 25 laps, with Darius Miranda of Orono leading the first 5. 2023 Sport-4 champion Jason Morse of Hermon got by Miranda on lap 6, and led to lap 9 when Therron Langley of Greenbush took the lead. He held it until lap 21, when he abruptly drove off the track into the pit area. Robinson then inherited the lead and drove on to the checkers. Morse finished second with Miranda in third. Wyatt DePietro of Rome was fourth, with 2021 champion Andrew McTague of Frankfort in fifth.

In the Dysart’s Late Models, Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn caught Phil Richardson of Hermon, who had led from the drop of the green, on the last lap and edged him out of the win by only a car length. Richardson was second, with James Doucette of Skowhegan finishing in third. D.C. Alexander of Carmel was fourth, with Ben Niles of New Vineyard fifth.

In the second Coca-Cola Company Caged Runner feature of the night, Horace Crawford of Troy got by Seth Woodard of Plymouth, who had led the race from the start, following a lap 22 caution that led to a 3 lap dash to the finish. Casey Bellows of Fairfield finished in the third spot, with Derek Smith of Bangor coming from a 19th place start to finish fourth. Craig Holme of Bangor raced from 16th to finish fifth.

The final event of the night was the 30 lap Casella Waste Systems Street Stock feature that was filled with controversy due to the aggressive driving displayed by most of the top five finishers. Scott Modery of Hermon led the first 22 laps, until contact with second place runner Jordan Pearson of Thorndike sent him spinning out of turn 4. Not happy, Modery made additional contact with Pearson while under the caution flag, and was sent to the pit. On the restart, Pearson, who had started 9th in the field, and and Ryan Robinson of Clinton, who started 7th, raced side by side for the final 8 laps, with the race winner finally being determined coming out of turn 4 on the final lap. As they came out of turn 4, Pearson came out hard and forced Robinson high to the outside. With his rear tires off the pavement, Robinson had his nose ahead of Pearson when they crossed the finish line, and took the win, but his car ended up spinning and landing backwards into the turn 1 dirt berm. Track officials, not happy with Pearson’s tactics, relegated him to a last place finish, but still awarding him the commensurate points toward the season’s championship. Garett Hayman of Milford, who was running directly behind Robinson and Pearson, finished second, with Doug Day of Glenburn in third. Fourth went to Mike Overlock of Franklin, with Donny Silva of Hudson in fifth.

