Speedway 95 – September 28 Results

Here are the results of racing held at Speedway 95 on Saturday, September 28th.

Speedway 95 held it’s regular season finale Saturday night and season championships were decided in all four of the season’s regular racing divisions. Only one of the point leaders won their division’s feature for the night as the competition was strong in all divisions

In the Dysart’s Late Models, season champion Donny Blanchard of Glenburn, who was defending his 2023 championship, could do no better than a fourth place finish in the division’s feature, as D.C. Alexander of Carmel, who had only begun racing at Speedway 95 last week, took off from the pole and led all 30 laps and took the checkers ahead of James Doucette of Skowhegan who finished second and John Curtis Jr. of Hermon, who picked up the third place trophy. Blanchard rode on the bumper of Curtis for most of the event, but, despite a last lap charge that saw him climb halfway up the side of Curtis’ car, was unable to advance to a top three spot. Ben Nile of New Vineyard placed fifth.

In the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, Jordan Pearson of Thorndike, who came into the night’s racing with the division points lead, put an exclamation point on his championship by leading all 30 laps of the main event, winning the race and the championship. Garret Hayman of Milford took advantage of an early race scuffle in turn 4, advancing from 5th to second by avoiding the melee. Hayman remained in second until a lap 20 caution slowed the field. On that restart, Hayman battled with Pearson for the lead, and led laps 21 and 22, until Pearson was able to get by Hayman and cruise to the win. Hayman finished second with Steve Kimball of Holden coming in third after a pit stop to change a tire forced him to charge from the rear of the field to that spot. Zach Audet of Norridgewock, making his first appearance in the Street Stock this season finished fourth, with Matthew Bourgoine of Corinna finishing fifth.

Casella recycling Sport-Four action saw Roy Hathorn of Brownville come from a 5th place start to take the lead from Andrew McTague of Frankfort on lap 7 to pick up his first win of the season. A late race caution on lap 20 slowed the field, but Hathorn was able to repel the charge of Darius Miranda of Orono and took the win. Miranda finished second, with Jason Morse of Hermon placing third and picking up the division championship. Therron Langley of Greenbush finished fourth with McTague in fifth.

2023 Coca-Cola Company Cage Runner champion Horace Crawford of Troy backed up that championship by taking the 2024 title after finishing second in the feature. Crawford led the first 7 laps, but Craig Holme of Bangor came from 5th at the start to drive by Crawford and lead from there to the finish, picking up his first win of the season after joining the division when the Wednesday racing he drove in all season ended the last week of August. Donny Silva of Hudson came from 12th to take the third spot, with Talon Blanchard of Glenburn and Andrew Crosby of Hermon rounding out the top five.

Speedway 95’s next event will be the annual Paul Bunyan Speed week-end on October 12 and 13. October 12 will feature the Ikey Dorr 100 for the Street Stocks. For the second year in a row, the race will pay $10,000 to the winner. On Sunday, the Darling’s 100 for the Dysart’s Late Models will highlight the card. It will pay the winner $6000.00. Other supporting divisions will race each day, with increased payouts. The final event of the week-end will be the annual Demolition Derby, that will pay $1000.00 to the winner.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 30A D.C. Alexander, Carmel

2. 28 James Doucette. Skowhegan

3. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

4. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn (2024 points champion)

5. 72 Ben Nile, New Vineyard

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike (2024 points champion)

2. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

3. 115 Steve Kimball, Holden

4. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

5. 8H Matthew Bourgoine, Corinna

CASELLA RECYCLING Sport-Four:

1. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

2. 14 Darius Miranda, Orono

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon (2024 points champion)

4. 23 Therron Langley, Greenfield

5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 18 Craig Holme, Bangor

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy (2024 points champion)

3. 00X Donny Silva, Hudson

4. 77B Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

5. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon