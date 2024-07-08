Speedway 95 – Sunday July 7th [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon, on Sunday, July 7th.

Jordan Pearson of Thorndike continued his domination of the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks at Speedway 95 as he took the lead in the 35 lap feature from Garett Hayman of Milford on lap 9 and continued to the checkers. Hayman won his qualifier earlier in the afternoon and started the feature on the pole. After Pearson made the pass, Hayman stayed in the second spot, fighting off a hard challenge from Steve Kimball of Holden following a late race caution. Kimball finished third, with Doug Day of Glenburn and Ryan Robinson of Clinton rounding out the top five. The special 35 lap event paid Pearson $700.00 to win. Hayman collected $450 for his second place effort, with Kimball pocketing $275 for third. King’s Concessions of Speedway 95 added to the purse, boosting the 4th through 9th spots by $50.00 each.

In the Casella Recycling Sport-Fours, Darius Miranda of Orono took the lead from Lewis Batchelder on the 11th lap when Batchelder’s car faded and ended up in the pit. Jason Morse of Hermon finished in the second spot, with Andrew McTague of Frankfort in third. Lewis Badger of Milo was fourth, with Delaney Dunn of Otis credited with a fifth place finish after her car was involved in an incident with the track ATV that sent it’s driver to the hospital with a broken leg.

In the Dysart’s Late Models, Donny Blanchard continued his winning ways, taking the lead from pole-sitter Raymond Martin of Bangor on the first lap and leading to the checkers. Troy Patterson of Swanville finished second, with Martin in third. Roger Richards finished fourth, with Therron Langley of Greenbush in fifth,

Donny Silva of Hudson dominated the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners, leading from the pole to the finish in the caution free feature. Derek Smith of Bangor came from his third place start to finish second, while Horace Crawford of Troy went from second at the start to 3rd at the checkers. Jeff Burditt of Otis and Ed Salisbury of Ellsworth completed the top five.

Racing returns to Speedway 95 on Wednesday, July 10 with a regular program beginning at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13th will feature the four regular divisions plus the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association adding to the excitement. Racing on Saturday starts at 7:00p.m.

Quick results:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 5 Troy Patterson, Swanville

3. 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor

4. 0 Roger Richards, Bradford

5. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

2. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

3. 80 Steve Kimball, Holden

4. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

5. 2 Ryan Robinson, Clinton

COCA COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00X Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

4. 9X Jeff Burditt, Otis

5. 6 Ed Salisbury, Ellsworth

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

1. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

4. 00 Lewis Badger, Milo

5. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis