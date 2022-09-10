Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]
The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th.
Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving Spruce Mountain excellent field position most of the night. The game was played under running time midway through the 2nd Quarter.
Here's the scoring summary
- 1st Quarter 9:15 left Elie Timler 35 yard run, 2 point conversion good 8-0 Spruce Mountain
- 1st Quarter 7:20 left Reece Davis 48 yard run, 2 point conversion no good 14-0 Spruce Mountain
- 1st Quarter 5:01 left Reece Davis 30 yard run, 2 point conversion good. 22-0 Spruce Mountain
- 1st Quarter 3:50 left - Botched punt recovered in end zone by Eli Moffett, 2 point conversion no good 28-0 Spruce Mountain
- 1st Quarter 2:25 left Elie Timler 1 yard run, 2 point conversion good 36-0 Spruce Mountain
- 2nd Quarter 4:08 left Thomas Jude 24 yard pass to Mason Downing 2 point conversion good 36-8 Spruce Mountain
- 2nd Quarter 3:52 left Reece Davis 66 yard run, 2 point conversion good 44-8 Spruce Mountain
- 2nd Quarter 2:29 left Elie Timler 50 yard interception return 2 point conversion no good 50-8 Spruce Mountain
- 3rd Quarter Reece Davis 68 yard run 2 point conversion no good, 56-8 Spruce Mountain
- 3rd Quarter 7:02 left Mason Downing 28 yard run, 2 point conversion good 56-16 Spruce Moutain
- 4th Quarter 10:16 left Austin Armandi 2 yard run, 2 point conversion no good 62-16 Spruce Mountain
- 4th Quarter 3:38 left Mason Downing 8 yard pass to Isiah Corson 2 point conversion good 62-24 Spruce Mountain
Stats
Rushing
Ellsworth
- Mason Downing 2 carries 33 yards
- Copelin Temple 1 carry 12 yards
- Obrian Robinson 4 carries 7 yards
- Thomas Jude 6 carries 5 yards
- Ripley Strout 1 carry 1 yard
- Jo James-Chin 5 carries 0 yards
- Cameron Conners 1 carry -3 yards
Spruce Mountain
- Reece Davis 4 carries 212 yards
- Brody Souther 10 carries 66 yards
- Elie Timler 3 carries 31 yards
- Austin Armandi 4 carries 6 yards
Passing
Ellsworth
- Thomas Jude 4-14 77 yards 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception
- Mason Downing 9-14 74 yards 1 Interception
Spruce Mountain
- Max Labonte 1-1 2 yards
Ellsworth is now 0-2. The Eagles have a bye and then play host to Camden Hills on Friday, September 23rd at 7 p.m.
Spruce Mountain is 1-1. The Phoenix play host to Morse on Friday, September 16th at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Walter Churchill who was there and captured these photos!
We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660