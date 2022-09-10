Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]

The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th.

Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving Spruce Mountain excellent field position most of the night. The game was played under running time midway through the 2nd Quarter.

Here's the scoring summary

1st Quarter 9:15 left Elie Timler 35 yard run, 2 point conversion good 8-0 Spruce Mountain

1st Quarter 7:20 left Reece Davis 48 yard run, 2 point conversion no good 14-0 Spruce Mountain

1st Quarter 5:01 left Reece Davis 30 yard run, 2 point conversion good. 22-0 Spruce Mountain

1st Quarter 3:50 left - Botched punt recovered in end zone by Eli Moffett, 2 point conversion no good 28-0 Spruce Mountain

1st Quarter 2:25 left Elie Timler 1 yard run, 2 point conversion good 36-0 Spruce Mountain

2nd Quarter 4:08 left Thomas Jude 24 yard pass to Mason Downing 2 point conversion good 36-8 Spruce Mountain

2nd Quarter 3:52 left Reece Davis 66 yard run, 2 point conversion good 44-8 Spruce Mountain

2nd Quarter 2:29 left Elie Timler 50 yard interception return 2 point conversion no good 50-8 Spruce Mountain

3rd Quarter Reece Davis 68 yard run 2 point conversion no good, 56-8 Spruce Mountain

3rd Quarter 7:02 left Mason Downing 28 yard run, 2 point conversion good 56-16 Spruce Moutain

4th Quarter 10:16 left Austin Armandi 2 yard run, 2 point conversion no good 62-16 Spruce Mountain

4th Quarter 3:38 left Mason Downing 8 yard pass to Isiah Corson 2 point conversion good 62-24 Spruce Mountain

Stats

Rushing

Ellsworth

Mason Downing 2 carries 33 yards

Copelin Temple 1 carry 12 yards

Obrian Robinson 4 carries 7 yards

Thomas Jude 6 carries 5 yards

Ripley Strout 1 carry 1 yard

Jo James-Chin 5 carries 0 yards

Cameron Conners 1 carry -3 yards

Spruce Mountain

Reece Davis 4 carries 212 yards

Brody Souther 10 carries 66 yards

Elie Timler 3 carries 31 yards

Austin Armandi 4 carries 6 yards

Passing

Ellsworth

Thomas Jude 4-14 77 yards 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception

Mason Downing 9-14 74 yards 1 Interception

Spruce Mountain

Max Labonte 1-1 2 yards

Ellsworth is now 0-2. The Eagles have a bye and then play host to Camden Hills on Friday, September 23rd at 7 p.m.

Spruce Mountain is 1-1. The Phoenix play host to Morse on Friday, September 16th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill who was there and captured these photos!

