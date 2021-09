State Of Maine Weekend College Sports Schedule

Every game for every college in Maine scheduled for the weekend of September 24-26, 2021

Maine College Sports weekend schedule :

UMaine Football at Northern Illinois - Saturday

UMaine Field Hockey vs #20 Monmouth – Friday

UMaine Field Hockey vs Stanford – Sunday

UMaine women’s soccer at NJIT – Sunday

UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer at Colby – Sunday

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer at Cazanovia – Saturday

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer at SUNY-Poly – Sunday

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer at Cazanovia – Saturday

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer at SUNY-Poly – Sunday

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer at SUNY-Cobleskill – Saturday

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer at SUNY-Delhi – Sunday

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer at SUNY-ESF – Saturday

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer at SUNY-Delhi – Sunday

UMaine-Farmington field hockey at Manhattanville – Saturday

University of Southern Maine men’s soccer at Eastern Connecticut State – Saturday

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer at Eastern Connecticut State – Saturday

University of Southern Maine field hockey at Bridgewater State – Saturday

Husson men’s soccer at SUNY-Poly – Saturday

Husson men’s soccer at Cazenovia – Sunday

Husson women’s soccer at SUNY-Poly – Saturday

Husson women’s soccer at Cazenovia – Sunday

Husson field hockey vs. New England College – Saturday (Homecoming)

Husson football vs. Springfield – Saturday (Homecoming)

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer at SUNY-Canton – Saturday

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer at Northern Vermont-Johnson – Sunday

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer at SUNY-Canton – Saturday

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer at Northern Vermont-Johnson – Sunday

Thomas College men’s soccer at Northern Vermont-Johnson – Saturday

Thomas College men’s soccer at SUNY-Canton – Sunday

Thomas College women’s soccer at Northern Vermont-Johnson – Saturday

Thomas College women’s soccer at SUNY-Canton – Sunday

Thomas College field hockey vs. Manhattanville – Sunday

Colby College football at Amherst College – Saturday

Colby College men’s soccer vs Tufts – Saturday

Colby College women’s soccer vs Tufts - Saturday

Colby College field hockey vs Tufts – Saturday

Colby College field hockey vs UNE - Sunday

Bowdoin College football vs Trinity College – Saturday

Bowdoin College men’s soccer at Wesleyan – Saturday

Bowdoin College women’s soccer at Wesleyan – Saturday

Bowdoin College field hockey at Wesleyan – Saturday

Bates College football at Middlebury – Saturday

Bates College men’s soccer at Brandeis – Saturday

Bates College women’s soccer at Saint Joseph’s College – Sunday

Bates College field hockey at Babson – Friday

University of New England football bye week

University of New England men’s soccer vs Gordon – Saturday

University of New England women’s soccer vs Gordon – Saturay

University of New England field hockey vs Western New England – Saturday

University of New England field hockey vs Colby – Sunday

Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer vs. Emmanuel – Saturday

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer vs. Albertus Magnus – Saturday

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer vs. Bates – Sunday

Saint Joseph’s College field hockey at Regis – Saturday

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer at Paul Smith’s College – Saturday

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer at Vermont Tech – Sunday

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer at Paul Smith’s College – Saturday

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer at Vermont Tech – Sunday

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences – Saturday

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer vs Bryamt & Stratton College – Sunday

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences – Saturday

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer vs Bryamt & Stratton College – Sunday