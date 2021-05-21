Still A Lot To Decide In Final Weekend For UMaine Baseball

The UMaine Black Bears baseball team knows what they have to do to clinch a playoff spot, they know what help they would need if they don't, we talked with Coach Nick Derba on the morning of the final weekend of the regular season on The Morning Line.

The Bears host Albany this weekend at Mahaney Diamond.

Albany leads Division A of America East with a record of 18-16, Maine is second at 14-15 in conference, and they play a 4 game set with only the top two teams in the division getting a slot in the America East playoffs. UMass-Lowell and Hartford play this weekend and they are tied with a record of 16 and 18 in conference.

If Maine wins 3 of 4 they are in the playoffs as the #1 team in the division. If they take 2 games from the Great Danes they can still make the playoffs as long as UMass-Lowell and Hartford split their series. If one of those teams takes 3 of 4 from the other, and Maine goes 2-2 against Albany, the Black Bears are out.

If Maine loses 3 of 4, they are out.

The team and the coaches know what is ahead, we find out what to expect and learn more about Black Bear pitching ace Nick Sinacola in our conversation.

