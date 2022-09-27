Stingy Brewer Girls’ Defense Records 5th Consecutive Shutout – Beat Edward Little 3-0

Being called stingy normally isn't a compliment! However when we are talking about the Brewer Girl's Defense and the fact that they just recorded their 5th shutout in a row, well, it's a perfect description! Tuesday afternoon, September 27th the Brewer Witches beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 3-0.

Jordan Doak scored 2 goals for Brewer and Kate Brydges had the other. Allie Salinas recorded an assist and Lauren Vanidestine tallied 2.

Brewer is now 5-1 on the season and will be back out on the field on Wednesday, September 28th when they play host to the Lewiston Blue Devils at 4 p.m.

Edward Little is 1-6-1. They play host to Messalonskee on Friday, September 30th at 3:30 p.m.

