Strange Stanley Cup Stories

This week in Truth or Throck Tim Throckmorton runs down some of the stranger things that may have ended up in the Stanley Cup as the celebration rolled through the team.

Two of these stories he presents are true, but one of them is made up completely.

Can you figure out which one is made up by Throck?

Joe from Lincoln joined us to tackle the task in front of us. Was he able to lift Lord Stanley's Cup? Or did he fall just short?

The incidents range from a player in 1907 getting sick in the Cup, to 1964 and 2008 when the child of a player ends up using the Cup for a purpose other than what it was designed for.

We break down the stories and find out what happened in them with Tim Throckmorton.