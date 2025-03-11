Who should be the next captain of the Boston Bruins? [Poll]

What a strange seen it will be tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

The last time the Bruins played a home game, Brad Marchand had the "C" on his chest.

Now, after 1,172 games and 16 seasons as a Bruin, Marchand will be on the opposition's bench tonight making his debut as a Florida Panther.

It means that this summer, for the third time in the last six seasons, the Bruins will be in search of a new captain. This comes after Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton and Ray Bourque held the mantle for 32 years - with one season of Jason Allison (2000-01) mixed in.

It's no light task choosing the next captain of this Original Six franchise. Two candidates spring to mind quickly. After that, is there anyone else for the job?

David Pastrnak is already in his 11th season with the Bruins. By the end of next season he'll have skated in over 800 games as a Bruin and with 17 games remaining needs 21 points for a third-consecutive 100-point season. Though, if you ask Pasta, he's got no interest in thinking about the "C" at the present moment: "I not think about it honestly...you're just trying to stay yourself...right now we have 17 games left and that's my focus."

The next candidate of course would be Charlie McAvoy, the tough-nosed BU product. While McAvoy exemplifies some of the traditional traits of being a captain in Boston, he trails Pasta by three years and 235 games played as a Bruin.

The remainder of this season, with McAvoy sidelined and Pastrnak leading a floundering group of troops could go a long way toward making that decision for the organization.

If it was your call, whose jersey are you sewing the "C" on?