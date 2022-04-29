Sumner Baseball Beats Shead 16-4

In the Battle of Tigers on Friday afternoon, April 29th the Sumner Memorial Tigers beat the Shead Tigers 16-4 in a 5-inning 10-run ruled game.

Bryson Parritt started for Sumner and went 2.0 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 1, allowing 3 runs and 3 hits. Nolan Christiansen pitched the 3rd inning striking out 2 and walking 2. He didn't allow a hit but gave up 1 unearned run. Ethan Chase pitched the final 2 innings for Sumner, allowing 1 hit, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Parritt helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and driving in 4 runs. Bo Newenham was 2-3 with a triple. Connor Kelley had a double.

Nathan Tardiff started on the mound for Shead and managed to only get 2 outs in the 1st inning. He was tagged for 9 runs, allowing 3 hits striking out 2 and walking 3.Jonathan Andrews didn't record an out, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 2. Craig Cushing went 2/3 of an inning allowing 2 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 2. Isaac Sullivan went 1.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3. Jesse Cook pitched the 4th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1

Sullivan had 2 hits for Sumner.

Sumner is 1-3. They play at home on Monday, May 2nd against Jonesport Beals

Shead is 0-1. They play at Woodland on Monday, May 2nd.