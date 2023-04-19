Sumner Beats GSA 7-2

The Sumner Tigers beat George Stevens Academy 7-2 to open the 2023 season on Wednesday, April 19th.

Caroline Tracey was in the circle for Sumner and she held the Eagles to just 3 hits. She allowed 2 runs, both unearned while striking out 8. She didn't walk a batter to pick up the win.

Sumner's batters banged out 15 hits. Brianna Flaherty, Jenna Colby and Alana Welch each had 3 hits. Brooklyn Newenham had 2 singles while Tracey, Taylor Newenham, Clara Christiansen and Rebekah Perry Lind each had a single.

Alyssa Ladd was in the circle for GSA. She allowed 15 hits and 7 runs, while striking out 10 and walking 2.

Ladd had a double, and Jasmine Emerton and Halle Clifford each had a single.

Sumner 1-0 will host Bucksport on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

GSA 0-1 travels to Lincoln to play Mattanawcook Academy on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

