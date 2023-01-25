Sumner Boys Defeat Central 62-40 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat Central 62-40 in East Corinth on Tuesday, January 25th.

Central led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Sumner went on a 20-5 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner let 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner had 3 players in double figures. Billy Wray led the way scoring 22 points, with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Chase had 13 points with 2 3-pointers and Jacob Bagley had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Isaiah Rivers also drained 2 3-pointers. The Tigers were 8-17 from the free throw line.

Central was paced by Lucas Gustin with 9 points and a 3-pointer. Ethan Ladd had 2 3-'s while Raolin Willis and Koby Bean each knocked down a 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Sumner is back in action on Wednesday, January 25th when they travel to Lincoln to play the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx.

Central is 2-10. They travel to PCHS on Wednesday, January 25th at 6:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week as many times as you wish before Thursday, January 26th at 11:59 pm. HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 22-28 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 9 20 14 19 62 Central Boys 12 5 16 9 42

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 12 1 2 4 5 Billy Wray 22 7 2 2 2 Nolan Christiansen 2 1 - - - Ethan Chase 13 3 2 1 2 Logan Crowley 1 - - 1 3 Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - 2 Angel Valencia 0 - - - - Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - 1 Isaiah Rivers 8 1 2 - 2 Copelin Temple 2 1 - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 15 8 8 17

Central