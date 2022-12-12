Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52.
Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. They led 22-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner had 3 players in double figures. Billy Wray led the Tigers with 15 points. Isaiah Rivers finished with 13 points while Ethan Chase had 11 points. The Tigers drained 8 3-pointers. Wray had 3 3's and Ethan Chase, Bryson Parritt, Jacob Bagley, Angel Valencia and Isaiah Rivers all had 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-6 from the free throw line.
Central was led by Jakson Pollock who had a game-high 18 points. Koby Bean had 13 points. Central had 7 3-pointers. E. Ladd had 3 3's and Pollock had 2 3-pointers. B. Speed and Koby Bean each had 1 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line.
Sumner now 1-0 will play at Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.
Central, now 0-1 will host Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Boys
|0
|14
|19
|19
|52
|Sumner Boys
|11
|11
|18
|23
|63
Box Score
Central
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lucas Gustin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jakson Pollock
|18
|4
|2
|4
|8
|B Cadieux
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Raolin Willis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hayden Strout
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|B Speed
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|C Bean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Koby Bean
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|N Cox
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E Ladd
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|J Butler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K Richmond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Masters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|13
|7
|5
|9
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Dylan Piper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Bagley
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Billy Wray
|15
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Nolan Christiansen
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Chase
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Logan Crowley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Gatcomb
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Griffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Angel Valencia
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bryson Parritt
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Matt Carney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Rivers
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Copelin Temple
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hector Orozco-Delgado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|63
|17
|8
|5
|6