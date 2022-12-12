Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52.

Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. They led 22-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner had 3 players in double figures. Billy Wray led the Tigers with 15 points. Isaiah Rivers finished with 13 points while Ethan Chase had 11 points. The Tigers drained 8 3-pointers. Wray had 3 3's and Ethan Chase, Bryson Parritt, Jacob Bagley, Angel Valencia and Isaiah Rivers all had 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Jakson Pollock who had a game-high 18 points. Koby Bean had 13 points. Central had 7 3-pointers. E. Ladd had 3 3's and Pollock had 2 3-pointers. B. Speed and Koby Bean each had 1 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Sumner now 1-0 will play at Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Central, now 0-1 will host Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Boys 0 14 19 19 52 Sumner Boys 11 11 18 23 63

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lucas Gustin 0 - - - - Jakson Pollock 18 4 2 4 8 B Cadieux 2 1 - - - Raolin Willis 0 - - - - Hayden Strout 7 3 - 1 1 B Speed 3 - 1 - - C Bean 0 - - - - Koby Bean 13 5 1 - - N Cox 0 - - - - E Ladd 9 - 3 - - J Butler 0 - - - - K Richmond 0 - - - - Nick Masters 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 13 7 5 9

Sumner