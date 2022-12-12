Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52.

Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. They led 22-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner had 3 players in double figures. Billy Wray led the Tigers with 15 points. Isaiah Rivers finished with 13 points while Ethan Chase had 11 points. The Tigers drained 8 3-pointers. Wray had 3 3's and Ethan Chase, Bryson Parritt, Jacob Bagley, Angel Valencia and Isaiah Rivers all had 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Jakson Pollock who had a game-high 18 points. Koby Bean had 13 points. Central had 7 3-pointers. E. Ladd had 3 3's and Pollock had 2 3-pointers. B. Speed and Koby Bean each had 1 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Sumner now 1-0 will play at Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Central, now 0-1 will host Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

   1   2   3    4   T
Central Boys014191952
Sumner Boys1111182363

 

Box Score

Central

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lucas Gustin0----
Jakson Pollock184248
B Cadieux21---
Raolin Willis0----
Hayden Strout73-11
B Speed3-1--
C Bean0----
Koby Bean1351--
N Cox0----
E Ladd9-3--
J Butler0----
K Richmond0----
Nick Masters0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5213759

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley81134
Billy Wray152322
Nolan Christiansen84---
Ethan Chase1141--
Logan Crowley0----
Ian Gatcomb21---
Aiden Griffin0----
Angel Valencia3-1--
Bryson Parritt3-1--
Matt Carney0----
Isaiah Rivers1351--
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6317856
