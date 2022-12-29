Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th.

Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24.

Sumner was led by Billy Wray with 13 points while Jacob Bagley had 11 points. Bagley drained 3 3-poointers with Wray and Bryson Parritt each sinking 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Brevan Kenney who had a game-high 23 points including 4 3-pointers. Damon Beal finished with 18 points. The Royals were 5-12 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 3-1 and Jonesport-Beals is 2-3.

The 2 teams will meet on Friday, December 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Sumner Coach Harmon for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 12 2 13 21 48 Jonesport-Beals Boys 7 8 9 19 43

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 11 - 3 2 4 Billy Wray 13 4 1 2 4 Nolan Christiansen 8 3 - 2 2 Ethan Chase 3 1 - 1 3 Logan Crowley 0 - - - - Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 4 2 - - - Angel Valencia 2 - - 2 2 Bryson Parritt 7 2 1 - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 0 - - - - Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 12 5 9 15

Jonesport-Beals