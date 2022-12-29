Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th.

Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24.

Sumner was led by Billy Wray with 13 points while Jacob Bagley had 11 points. Bagley drained 3 3-poointers with Wray and Bryson Parritt each sinking 1 3-pointer. The Tigers were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Brevan Kenney who had a game-high 23 points including 4 3-pointers. Damon Beal finished with 18 points. The Royals were 5-12 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 3-1 and Jonesport-Beals is 2-3.

The 2 teams will meet on Friday, December 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Sumner Coach Harmon for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys122132148
Jonesport-Beals Boys7891943

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley11-324
Billy Wray134124
Nolan Christiansen83-22
Ethan Chase31-13
Logan Crowley0----
Ian Gatcomb0----
Aiden Griffin42---
Angel Valencia2--22
Bryson Parritt721--
Matt Carney0----
Isaiah Rivers0----
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS48125915

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Damon Beal187-49
Eli Peabody0----
Kaden Beal0----
Brevan Kenney235413
William Guptill0----
Josh Warnock0----
James Brasted21---
Garrett Libby0----
Owen Alley0----
Nathaniel Johnson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS43134512
