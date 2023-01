The Sumner Cheering Team won the 2023 Downeast Athletic Conference Cheeing Championship on Saturday, January 21st at Calais High School. Competing were teams from Woodland, Machias, Calais, Narraguagus and Sumner.

Sumner High School Cheering 2023 DAC Champions, January 21, 2023 Photo Sumner High School

The Results and Scores were.

Sumner - 63.9 Calais - 47.1 Woodland - 29.2 Machias - 29.0 Narraguagus 27.7