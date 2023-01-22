Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]

Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
loading...

Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
loading...

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 16 points. Clara Christiansen had 9 points. The Tigers were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
loading...

GSA was led by Mya Schildroth with 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Jasmine Emerton had a 3-pointer. GSA was 4-13 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 5-5. They play in Lincoln against Mattanawcook Academy on Wednesday, January 25th at 5 p.m.

GSA is now 4-7. They play at Deer Isle-Stoninton on Wednesday, January 25th at 5 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 15-21 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Girls5104928
George Stevens Academy Girls438520

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase21---
Breanna Flaherty167-23
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham0----
Clara Christiansen92-56
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham0----
Alana Welch0----
Jenna Colby1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS2810-811

GSA

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Olivia Larrabee0----
Halle Clifford21---
Bailey Joyce0----
Jasmine Emerton3-1-3
Myra Schildroth511--
Amelia Jackson0----
Regan Libby21--3
Maddie Brackett1--12
Emma Perry-St. Peter0----
Alexon Astbury3--34
Jazzlyn Smith0----
Corrina Walden21---
Jocelyn Touch21--1
Jenna Ambrose0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2052413
Filed Under: Sumner High School
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket