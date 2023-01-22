Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 16 points. Clara Christiansen had 9 points. The Tigers were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Sumner-GSA Girls Basketball January 21, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

GSA was led by Mya Schildroth with 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Jasmine Emerton had a 3-pointer. GSA was 4-13 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 5-5. They play in Lincoln against Mattanawcook Academy on Wednesday, January 25th at 5 p.m.

GSA is now 4-7. They play at Deer Isle-Stoninton on Wednesday, January 25th at 5 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 5 10 4 9 28 George Stevens Academy Girls 4 3 8 5 20

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 2 1 - - - Breanna Flaherty 16 7 - 2 3 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 0 - - - - Clara Christiansen 9 2 - 5 6 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - - Alana Welch 0 - - - - Jenna Colby 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 10 - 8 11

GSA