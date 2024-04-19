Sumner Softball Beats Narraguagus 9-5

The Sumner Tigers evened their record at 1-1, beating Narraguagus 9-5 on Friday afternoon, April 19th in Harrington.

Jenna Colby picked up the win for Sumner, throwing a complete game. She allowed 4 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 11 and walked 2.

Sumner committed 7 errors in the game.

Brooklyn Newenham and Clara Christiansen each had 2 singles for the Tigers. Christiansen drove in 3 runs. Abigail Billings, Briston Parritt and Alana Welch each singled.

For Narraguagus Autumn Peterson started in the circle. She went 1.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 2. Natalie Stanwood came on in relief, pitching the final 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

Narraguagus committed 11 errors in the game.

Paidyn Cashman had a big game at the plat, going 3-4 with a pair of doubles and driving in a run. Cailin Chase had the Knights' other hit.

Sumner now 1-1 plays host to Machias on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Narraguagus, 1-1 will play at Calais on Wednesday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.