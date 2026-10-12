Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 11

Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 19th.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus/Waynflete 11-1  122.653
  2. Thornton Academy 10-1  114.694
  3. Gorham 8-3  105.102
  4. Lewiston/Lisbon 10-1  77.449
  5. Scarborough 7-4  76.224
  6. Falmouth 8-3  66.837
  7. Deering 6-5  59.184
  8. Marshwood 6-5  57.551
  9. South Portland 6-5  54.388
  10. Portland 6-5  51.837
  11. Edward Little 7-5  47.551
  12. Massabesic/Sacopee 5-7  45.612
  13. Bonny Eagle 7-4  44.388
  14. Kennebunk 5-6  38.776
  15. Sanford 5-6  33.776
  16. Windham 3-9  17.347
  17. Noble 2-9  10.612
  18. Biddeford 0-11  0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Washington Academy 10-1  109.694
  2. Greely 9-1  90.102
  3. York  9-2  82.755
  4. Messalonskee 7-5  58.163
  5. Camden Hills 6-6  46.327
  6. Yarmouth 4-7  41.939
  7. Mt. Ararat 6-6  34.388
  8. Westbrook 5-7  33.571
  9. Hampden Academy 4-8  19.694
  10. Brewer 3-9  13.878
  11. Nokomis 4-7  12.551
  12. Cape Elizabeth 1-10  11.633
  13. Brunswick 3-9  6.939
  14. Cony 0-12  0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 10-2  86.837
  2. Medomak Valley 9-3  74.592
  3. MDI 6-6  72.041
  4. Ellsworth 6-6  47.551
  5. Bucksport 6-4  29.388
  6. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 4-7  24.286
  7. Wells 3-8 15.306
  8. Orono/John Bapst  5-7  15.102
  9. Gray/New Gloucester 5-7  13.265
  10. Lake Region 3-8  10.408
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 0-13  0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. GSA 11-1  124.309
  2. Narraguagus 9-3  85.455
  3. NYA/Freeport 8-3  66.531
  4. Woodland 10-2  58.925
  5. Machias 9-4  37.473
  6. Calais 4-6  26.593
  7. Sumner 2-10  9.694
  8. Jonesport-Beals 1-8  3.571
  9. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-8  0.000

15 Childhood Myths and Rituals We Swore By (and Some We Probably Still Do)

Wishing at 11:11, lifting your feet over railroad tracks, and fearing Bloody Mary: the childhood myths and rituals we swore by.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: High School Volleyball

More From 92.9 The Ticket