Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 19th.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed

State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed

Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School

Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School

Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School

Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School

Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm

Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm

Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Cheverus/Waynflete 11-1 122.653 Thornton Academy 10-1 114.694 Gorham 8-3 105.102 Lewiston/Lisbon 10-1 77.449 Scarborough 7-4 76.224 Falmouth 8-3 66.837 Deering 6-5 59.184 Marshwood 6-5 57.551 South Portland 6-5 54.388 Portland 6-5 51.837 Edward Little 7-5 47.551 Massabesic/Sacopee 5-7 45.612 Bonny Eagle 7-4 44.388 Kennebunk 5-6 38.776 Sanford 5-6 33.776 Windham 3-9 17.347 Noble 2-9 10.612 Biddeford 0-11 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Washington Academy 10-1 109.694 Greely 9-1 90.102 York 9-2 82.755 Messalonskee 7-5 58.163 Camden Hills 6-6 46.327 Yarmouth 4-7 41.939 Mt. Ararat 6-6 34.388 Westbrook 5-7 33.571 Hampden Academy 4-8 19.694 Brewer 3-9 13.878 Nokomis 4-7 12.551 Cape Elizabeth 1-10 11.633 Brunswick 3-9 6.939 Cony 0-12 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gardiner 10-2 86.837 Medomak Valley 9-3 74.592 MDI 6-6 72.041 Ellsworth 6-6 47.551 Bucksport 6-4 29.388 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 4-7 24.286 Wells 3-8 15.306 Orono/John Bapst 5-7 15.102 Gray/New Gloucester 5-7 13.265 Lake Region 3-8 10.408 Maranacook/Winthrop 0-13 0.000

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

GSA 11-1 124.309 Narraguagus 9-3 85.455 NYA/Freeport 8-3 66.531 Woodland 10-2 58.925 Machias 9-4 37.473 Calais 4-6 26.593 Sumner 2-10 9.694 Jonesport-Beals 1-8 3.571 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-8 0.000