Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 11
Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.
Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 19th.
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
State Prelims: October 22 @ Higher seed
State Quarterfinals: October 24 @ Higher seed
Class A State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Sanford High School
Class B State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Yarmouth High School
Class C State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 28 @ Cony High School
Class D State Divisional Championship (State Semifinals): October 27 @ Brewer High School
Class D State Championship: October 30 @ Husson University, 7pm
Class C State Championship: October 31 @ Husson University, 1pm
Class A/B State Championship: October 31 @ Southern Maine Community College, A-10am; B-1pm
Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus/Waynflete 11-1 122.653
- Thornton Academy 10-1 114.694
- Gorham 8-3 105.102
- Lewiston/Lisbon 10-1 77.449
- Scarborough 7-4 76.224
- Falmouth 8-3 66.837
- Deering 6-5 59.184
- Marshwood 6-5 57.551
- South Portland 6-5 54.388
- Portland 6-5 51.837
- Edward Little 7-5 47.551
- Massabesic/Sacopee 5-7 45.612
- Bonny Eagle 7-4 44.388
- Kennebunk 5-6 38.776
- Sanford 5-6 33.776
- Windham 3-9 17.347
- Noble 2-9 10.612
- Biddeford 0-11 0.000
Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Washington Academy 10-1 109.694
- Greely 9-1 90.102
- York 9-2 82.755
- Messalonskee 7-5 58.163
- Camden Hills 6-6 46.327
- Yarmouth 4-7 41.939
- Mt. Ararat 6-6 34.388
- Westbrook 5-7 33.571
- Hampden Academy 4-8 19.694
- Brewer 3-9 13.878
- Nokomis 4-7 12.551
- Cape Elizabeth 1-10 11.633
- Brunswick 3-9 6.939
- Cony 0-12 0.000
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 10-2 86.837
- Medomak Valley 9-3 74.592
- MDI 6-6 72.041
- Ellsworth 6-6 47.551
- Bucksport 6-4 29.388
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 4-7 24.286
- Wells 3-8 15.306
- Orono/John Bapst 5-7 15.102
- Gray/New Gloucester 5-7 13.265
- Lake Region 3-8 10.408
- Maranacook/Winthrop 0-13 0.000
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- GSA 11-1 124.309
- Narraguagus 9-3 85.455
- NYA/Freeport 8-3 66.531
- Woodland 10-2 58.925
- Machias 9-4 37.473
- Calais 4-6 26.593
- Sumner 2-10 9.694
- Jonesport-Beals 1-8 3.571
- Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-8 0.000
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