Swayman, USA Win Bronze [VIDEO]

UMaine hockey goalie Jeremy Swayman and his USA Juniors Team won the bronze medal at the World Junior Tournament in Buffalo. The U.S. team beat the Czech Republic 9-3.

Swayman saw his first action of the tourney when he entered the game with just over three minutes to play. He suited up as the backup goalie for two of the USA games.

Sway,am was the first UMaine goalie to play for the U.S. Junor team since Jimmy Howard.

NOTE: The UMaine hockey team resumes play Saturday night with a game at Boston University.