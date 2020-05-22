Talking COVID-19 Protocols With Dr. Jim Jarvis

Dr. Jim Jarvis of Northern Light Health has been at the forefront of the response to COVID-19 in our area and statewide, he provided an update of where we stand now, and reiterated the need to continue following the protocols in place of hand washing, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask when that is not possible.

Dr. Jarvis dispelled some myths and inaccuracies and provided facts and where you can find medical and scientific answers to questions you may have.

We also talked a little about some sports memorabilia he has and how one game may have impacted his entire life, or we may have spun it that way.

Take a listen here.