Talking NASCAR With The Professor Brandon Croud

Brandon joins The Morning Line from The Lapped Traffic Podcast to discuss the Wednesday night race at Martinsville and look ahead to the Sunday race at Miami/Homestead.

We discussed the win by Martin Truex Junior and what to expect in a different feel in Miami.

NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate Flag at their events was another point of discussion, and we told you what you can find by checking out The Lapped Traffic Podcast and where you can find it.

If you aren't fired up for racing after listening to Brandon, we're not sure how to get you ready.