The 2025 Ticket Awards – College Player of the Year

Voting continues in the special awards category and today we unveil the nominees for College Player of the Year.

Albin Boija has ranked as one of the top goaltenders in all of college hockey the last two years and will return to Orono in the fall.

Jackson Curtis wrapped up a stellar career at Husson University this spring by hitting .391 with nine homers and 49 RBI, including a 7-RBI cycle performance in Husson's win over the University of Maine.

Abby Kraemer became America East's first two-time All American last fall while helping to guide the Black Bears to a conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Her No. 12 will be retired by Maine Women's Soccer this fall.

Kellen Tynes proved instrumental to Maine Men's Basketball's turnaround during his three years in Orono. He led the nation in steals during the '22-'23 season and helped Maine score their first postseason win in two decades while making it to the conference championship game this past season.

Voting closes Wednesday, June 11 at noon.