The FCS Playoffs Start Saturday
16 teams made this version of the FCS Playoffs. The 2020 playoffs being played in the spring of 2021, will be different, and many things are not like we've seen before, so we got some insight with our college football expert Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan.
We also asked Emory about what to expect out of the Patriots in next week's draft.
Find out what he thought about all of it here.
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (APRIL 24)
*All games EST and on ESPN3.
Monmouth at (2) Sam Houston – 12pm
Davidson at (4) Jacksonville State – 2pm
VMI at (3) James Madison – 2pm
Holy Cross at (1) South Dakota State – 3pm
Eastern Washington at NDSU – 3:30pm
Missouri State at North Dakota – 4pm
Southern Illinois at Weber State – 4pm
Sacred Heart at Delaware – 7pm
The FCS Championship Game is Sunday, May 16 on ABC at 2:00pm