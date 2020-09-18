The Latest From the ACC from the AP

Here are the latest shorts from the AP about the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Teams.

(AP) - Citadel coach Brent Thompson says the South Carolina military college waited for its opportunity to get on Clemson's revamped schedule and pounced. He hopes the Bulldogs of the FCS take the same approach and be ready to strike when facing the country's top-ranked team in the Tigers. Clemson plays its lone nonconference game in the pandemic-altered season when it faces Citadel in its home opener. Clemson is a six-touchdown favorite to win its 35th straight game against FCS opponents. The wildcard could be Citadel's option offense, which has notched victories over Power Five opponents Georgia Tech and South Carolina the past five years.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - When he became football coach at South Florida in December, Jeff Scott had one regret. He would not have a chance to visit Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7 with Clemson, where he was offensive coordinator. Because of the pandemic, he will get a chance after all. Scott and South Florida will visit No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Fighting Irish lost to USF in 2011, but they are currently riding a 19-game winning streak at home.

ATLANTA (AP) - Jeff Sims hardly looked like a freshman in his first college game. Sure, there were a couple of early interceptions he'd like to have back. But no one was complaining after Sims rallied Georgia Tech to an upset at Florida State in the season opener. Now, Sims is set to face an even stiffer challenge when the Yellow Jackets host No. 14 Central Florida on Saturday before a socially distanced crowd of about 11,000 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Knights have been one of the top teams from the Group of Five, winning 35 of their last 39 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - No. 25 Pittsburgh is expecting a significant step up in competition when the Panthers host longtime rival Syracuse in their ACC opener. Pitt rolled past overmatched Austin Peay 55-0 last week, the program's first shutout in six years. The Orange hung tough for three quarters against 12th-ranked North Carolina before falling apart late in a 31-6 loss. Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito will have to deal with a Pitt pass rush that made nine sacks against the Orange last year. The Panthers are hoping for the return of seven players who missed the opener due to COVID-19 related health protocols.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Impressive season-opening victories by No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville has the schools ranked - maybe sooner than some expected. But the recognition has both motivated to sustain the success as they begin Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday night under the spotlight of a prime-time national television audience. The schools initially weren't scheduled to play, but the coronavirus pandemic shook up scheduling nationwide and led to the ACC adopting a 10-game slate that has the schools playing for the second consecutive season. Miami is looking to follow up last year's 52-27 rout of the Cardinals.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina graduate defensive back Myles Wolfolk has been ruled academically ineligible for the 12th-ranked Tar Heels. Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Thursday that Wolfolk "fell behind" in his graduate work during the past semester. He had graduated in December with degrees in sociology and communications. But Sharpe said Wolfolk will be "unable to participate moving forward." The Tar Heels were scheduled to play Charlotte on Saturday. But the 49ers canceled the game after contact tracing and quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic depleted the offensive line position.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State will host Wake Forest in the Wolfpack's delayed opening game. The schedule originally had the Wolfpack opening at Virginia Tech last weekend. But that game was postponed for two weeks amid coronavirus clusters involving Wolfpack athletes and elsewhere on campus. That turned Saturday's game against the Demon Deacons into the new opening date. Wake Forest has won the past three meetings in the series, including two years ago on the road. The Demon Deacons are coming off a home loss to top-ranked Clemson last weekend.

UNDATED (AP) - Boston College opens its first season under Jeff Hafley when it visits Duke on Saturday. The Eagles didn't have a game while 11 Atlantic Coast Conference teams opened the season last weekend. Hafley was co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State last year. He says he was "kind of jealous" of the teams that got to play last weekend. Duke is coming off a loss at seventh-ranked Notre Dame. That marked the Blue Devils' first game with Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice at quarterback. It also started a season with coach David Cutcliffe taking over play-calling duties