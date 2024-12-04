Poll: At the collegiate level, is hockey king in Maine?

It's one of the busiest times on the sports calendar with the NFL, NBA, and NHL in full swing, as are their collegiate counterparts with men's and women's basketball heating up, college football nearing its first-ever 12-team playoff, and in this state, there's always an eye on college hockey.

I've tried my best to get into college football this season, but it still has yet to quite stick. That being said, I'll be locked in once the playoff arrives. The CFP Committee released its penultimate bracket projection last night, and as of now, features a first round filled with intriguing matchups of 12. Arizona St. @ 5. Penn State, 9. Tennessee @ 8. Ohio State, 11. Alabama @ 6. Notre Dame, and 10. Indiana @ 7. Georgia.

Fresh off Feast Week, college basketball is starting to flex its muscle as well. Obviously, there's a few added eyeballs from the Pine Tree State on Duke this season, as the state tracks Cooper Flagg's freshman season. But locally, the Maine women always have a strong following and the Black Bears men's team, in Year 3 under head coach Chris Markwood, has won 6 of its first 10 games and are appearing to continue the positive momentum of Coach Markwood's first two seasons.

But in this state, while I would maintain that Maine is a basketball state through and through (just see the high school basketball tournament) when Maine hockey is rolling, they're the top story in town. And oh boy are the Black Bears rolling in Ben Barr's third year at the helm. Off to a 10-2-2 start to the season as the No. 5 team in the country and atop Hockey East, the Black Bears have fans fantasizing about what's possible for the squad come the spring.

Of the three major college sports currently running, which is your personal favorite?