Poll: What does a good season for Maine football look like?

The University of Maine Black Bears kick off the 2024 season tonight in Orono against Colgate at 7pm.

The Drive will broadcast live from 4-6:25pm from just outside Morse Field at Alfond Stadium, then coverage of Maine vs. Colgate takes over The Ticket's airwaves beginning with the pregame at 6:30.

Maine is entering Year 3 under head coach Jordan Stevens and looking to make a jump after back-to-back 2-9 seasons.

Since making a run to the National Semifinal in the 2018 season, the program has compiled a 18-31 record with just one winning season, which came in Nick Charlton's final year (2021, 6-5).

Even the four years prior to the 10-win 2017 season were a struggle, with the Black Bears going 18-25, with just one winning season, through the final two years under Jack Cosgrove and the first two of Joe Harasymiak's tenure. All told, it's just three winning seasons in the last 10 for Maine football.

The current climate of college sports, football in particular, doesn't make it any easier on Coach Stevens and his staff, in a day dominated by the transfer portal and NIL.

As Maine kick's off its season tonight in Orono, what would you consider as a good year for the Black Bears to strive toward?