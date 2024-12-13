Poll: Who lasts longer on the job – Bill at UNC or Mayo in NE?

Bill Belichick was introduced as the 35th head coach in North Carolina Tar Heels football history yesterday as the G.O.A.T. heads to Chapel Hill to attempt to conquer the college game.

His contract is for five years and $50 million dollars. He's 72 years old and turns 73 in April. But as Belichick said yesterday, he loves coaching and is eager to get another shot at running his own kingdom.

It seems to be the reason why he's not in the league anymore and why there were no offers waiting for the winningest Super Bowl coach of all-time. Front offices were not comfortable ceding the level of power they would have to if Belichick came to their team.

At the college level, the kingdoms are still led by the kings, though the game is changing to require more of a front office presence, which is why Belichick is bringing along trusted pal Michael Lombardi to handle that side of the operation.

I would be personally surprised to see Bill coach out the life of his contract. While he was adamant yesterday that he did not return to Chapel Hill only to then leave, as he always says, let's just take it "day by day."

Meanwhile, his successor in Foxborough, who promised more wins this year than Bill managed last year, is emerging from the team's bye week with a record of 3-10. Everyone around here knows that a change won't be coming after this season because Robert Kraft wouldn't turn that quickly on his guy. That being said, Bobby wants to win, desperately.

I'd give Bill a solid three years on the sidelines in Chapel Hill. Does Mayo have another three years of sideline patrolling in front of him with the Patriots?