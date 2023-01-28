The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame and the Maine Principals’ Association Honors 50 Years of Title IX

Title IX (9) changed the sporting world 50 years ago, giving girls an opportunity to play sports and increased the offerings that were available to them! On Saturday, January 28th, in 5 high school gymnasiums around Maine, schools will take time to honor the passage of Title IX.

The 5 games are

Ellsworth at Caribou

Brunswick at Bangor

Deer Isle-Stonington at Jonesport

Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth

Forest Hills at Carrabec

The following statement will be read before the Girl's games

"The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame with support from the Maine Principals’ Association and member schools honors the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation and its impact on competitive opportunities for young women in Maine. From Caribou to Cape Elizabeth, Jackman to Jonesport, and the throughway of Bangor, the five games taking place across the state on this day are a live celebration of girls competing in Maine’s rich basketball tradition– an opportunity that emerged with the passage of Title IX in 1972.

Here's the insert that will be in the programs of the 5 games

Note - The photo within the State of Maine (above) features the 1975 East Grand Girls who were the Class D State Champions, the 1st year that the MPA offered a Girl's Basketball State Tournament.

All the participants at the 5 schools will wear special shooting shirts

We need to give a special shoutout to Maine Basketball Hall-of-Famer Skip Chapelle who introduced the idea of celebrating this ground breaking legislation which dramatically increased the competitive opportunities for young women in Maine.