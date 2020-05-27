The West Region was spotlighted Wednesday on The Drive in the Round of 32 as the 2019 champion Greenville looked to keep their title defense alive.

Toby Nelson came on to ensure the listeners that Dover-Foxcroft is in no way "boring":

Last year's power duo of Town Manager Mike Roy and Deputy Town Clerk Bethany Young joined The Drive to light a spark under Greenville:

Mike Dexter shared his feelings on Guilford, the town he's called home his entire life: